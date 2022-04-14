Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.