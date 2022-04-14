Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $171.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

