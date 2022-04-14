Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

GIS stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

