Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,492 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.59 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

