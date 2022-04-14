Girard Partners LTD. Sells 5,547 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.