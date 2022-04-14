Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

