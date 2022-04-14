Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

NYSE:BA opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

