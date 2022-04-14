Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $16,136,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

