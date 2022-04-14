Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 121,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,239. The stock has a market cap of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

