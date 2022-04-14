Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Shares of GAIN opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15.
GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.