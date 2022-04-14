Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.13. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,874 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $6,091,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

