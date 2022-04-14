GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 7.7% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $195,673.39 and $62.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.46 or 0.07546618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00268010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00840807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00092435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00570097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00359143 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

