Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.65

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 51216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.
The company has a market cap of C$89.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 57.67 and a current ratio of 57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17.
About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.