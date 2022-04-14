Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

GFI stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

