Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25.
About Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP)
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Peak Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Peak Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.