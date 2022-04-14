Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,018 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.