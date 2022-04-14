Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 445,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,759. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.