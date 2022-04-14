GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

