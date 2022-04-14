Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.61

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 6177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after acquiring an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

