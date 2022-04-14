Graft Price Up 376.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded 380.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Graft has a market capitalization of $242,603.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded 376.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00574965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

