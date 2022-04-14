Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Insider Phil Gutry Buys 5,000 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) insider Phil Gutry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $20,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
