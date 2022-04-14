Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 25,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,866. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.02.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.