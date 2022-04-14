Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.26. 22,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 55,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation operates as developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.