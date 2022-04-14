Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.26. 22,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 55,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation operates as developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.