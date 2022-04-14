Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 316,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

