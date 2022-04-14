Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (GDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $5,185.04 and $39.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00034327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

