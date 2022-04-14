Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Halliburton traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 96443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,372 shares of company stock worth $11,780,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

