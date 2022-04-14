Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.32. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $227.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

