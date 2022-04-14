Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,457 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 974,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,714. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

