Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 556 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,210,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

