Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $576.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.33 and a 200-day moving average of $598.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

