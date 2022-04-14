Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

