Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.22 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $436.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

