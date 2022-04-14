Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

