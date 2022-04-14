Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

