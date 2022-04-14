Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Assurant worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

AIZ stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.77. The company had a trading volume of 240,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.