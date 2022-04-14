Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

