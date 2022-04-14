Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $414.98 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.33 and its 200-day moving average is $432.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

