Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 10,142,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,194. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.