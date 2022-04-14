Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

