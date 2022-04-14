Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

