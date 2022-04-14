Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.