Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.50. 10,431,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523,291. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

