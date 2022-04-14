Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,107 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

