Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 1,700,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

