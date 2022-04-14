Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,983 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

DIS stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

