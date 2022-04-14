Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $302.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

