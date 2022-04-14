Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

HDIUF stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

