Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,838 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

