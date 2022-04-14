Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.