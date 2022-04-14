Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

